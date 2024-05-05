Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.30. 2,027,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,363. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.