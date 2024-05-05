Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

FITB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,773. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

