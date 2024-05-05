Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $114.96. 1,541,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,527. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.