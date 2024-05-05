Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

