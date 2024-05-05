Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,283 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 8,094,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,261. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

