Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

