Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 955.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AON by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

AON traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.97. 1,750,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

