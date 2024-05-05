LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $36.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

