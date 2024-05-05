Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $428.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 137.53%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

