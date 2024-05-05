LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.