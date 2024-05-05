Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $28.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

