Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 85.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,775,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,003. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

