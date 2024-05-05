LSV Asset Management Acquires 154,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.76% of General Motors worth $315,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 10,046,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

