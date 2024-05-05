LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,879,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 272,940 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,794,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

