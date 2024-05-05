LSV Asset Management Has $52.61 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,943 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $52,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 523,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.