LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,727 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 3,217,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,626. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 259.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.