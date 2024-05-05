LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $230,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 289,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $442.30. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.