Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $7,634,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $5,736,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 597,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

