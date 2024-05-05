Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.