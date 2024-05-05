Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 456,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 2,008,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

