Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 1,959,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

