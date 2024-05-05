Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $202.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,746,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,673,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

