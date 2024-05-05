Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,600.00 at Truist Financial

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MKL opened at $1,581.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,488.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,445.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,588.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

