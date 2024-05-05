Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,013,698,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,651,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,013,698,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.55.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.58. 3,711,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.74. The firm has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

