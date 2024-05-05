Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

