Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

