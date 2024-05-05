Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after buying an additional 312,509 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,123,000 after buying an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

