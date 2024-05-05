Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.