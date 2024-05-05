Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

