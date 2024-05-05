MetisDAO Reaches Market Cap of $353.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $62.59 or 0.00097367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $353.92 million and $6.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.72 or 0.99952239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 60.63562639 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $6,832,368.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.