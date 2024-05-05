Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 521 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 329.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

