Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.