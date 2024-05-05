Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $38.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.68% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,662,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,982. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

