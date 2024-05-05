Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 455.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

