Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 4,999 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 8.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $279,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000.

USMV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

