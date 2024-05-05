Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 12,204,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

