M&T Bank Corp Buys 10,496 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.97% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $751,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.50. 751,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.41 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

