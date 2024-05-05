M&T Bank Corp Has $12.52 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.28. 342,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,933. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

