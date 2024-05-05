M&T Bank Corp Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ecolab by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,040,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.50. 1,068,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,187. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.