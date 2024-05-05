M&T Bank Corp Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. FMR LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,403,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,785 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $199.27. 1,039,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.