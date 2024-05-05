M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $115.52. 327,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

