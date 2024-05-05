M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,503 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 49.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,398,000 after purchasing an additional 165,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $106.54. 5,925,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,240. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.