Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $34.31 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.31% of Coty worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

