Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,645 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 340,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130,449 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $12,360,478. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.