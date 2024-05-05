Needham & Company LLC Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $75.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.96.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

