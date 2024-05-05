Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $839.02 million and $65.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,773,793,003 coins and its circulating supply is 44,091,594,466 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

