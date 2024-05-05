Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $14.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $579.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.95 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.