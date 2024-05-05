NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.30. 21,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,909. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.28.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

