NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.88 Million in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Uranium Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

UEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -721.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

