NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947,088 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.13% of NRG Energy worth $248,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.